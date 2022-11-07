BRATTLEBORO — From 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Edible Brattleboro will be offering a hands-on cooking class and dinner at Epsilon Spires. Those wanting to gain a few cooking tips are invited to join Jamie, Edible Brattleboro’s cooking educator and coordinator, for a hands-on cooking class celebrating winter squash in three vegan recipes perfect for holiday gatherings. Recipes include soup, salad and dessert.
Enrollment is free and limited. Register by emailing Marilyn at EdibleBrattleboro@gmail.com.