With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State?Charlie Kimbell, Democratic candidate for Vermont lieutenant governor
Qualifications: I am a moderate Democrat running for lieutenant governor to pursue practical and pragmatic solutions to Vermont’s biggest challenges: workforce development, housing, child care and rural vitality. Above all else, the lack of quality, affordable housing is the most immediate challenge we face: We cannot attract and retain a workforce without it, and working families won’t be able to meet their needs or save money without it. Vermont needs to build new housing, renovate old housing and reuse existing spaces for housing.
With an office in the statehouse, the lieutenant governor has the ability to bring together people who can shape policies and help move legislation to solve these critical issues. I plan to work with members of the public, state agencies, legislators, organizations, businesses and the governor’s office to do that.
It is the diversity of my experience that best prepares me for the role of lieutenant governor. I have worked in the private sector for 35 years, for employers large and small, including 10 years as a retail store owner. Today, in addition to serving in the Legislature, I work as the director of sales and marketing for a software development company. I have served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations across the state, have coached youth sports teams and organized large events, including the Covered Bridges Half Marathon. I am a father of three adult children and have been married for 35 years to my high school sweetheart. I grew up in St. Albans, but have lived in many towns in Vermont (Brownsville, Burlington, West Dummerston, Sharon, Williston and Pomfret) and now live in Woodstock.
Issues and challenges: I am serving my third term in the Vermont House, currently vice chairman of Commerce and Economic Development, with a particular interest in rural economies. What prompted me to run was the opportunity to continue my current work around workforce development but at a higher level. We have great programs that need to be better coordinated to meet the needs of workers and employers.
My vision for Vermont is where anyone who is willing to apply themselves can find a meaningful career in work that sustains and fulfills them. A Vermont where working families don’t struggle to pay for their housing, child care or everyday living expenses, and can afford to put food on the table and money in the bank. A Vermont where the quality of life is second to none, with clean air and clean water, thriving rural communities, and where people not only are safe, but they feel safe.
Vermont traditions: As a moderate, I fully embrace the Vermont political traditions of self reliance, social justice, Yankee frugality and environmental stewardship. Vermonters have a libertarian streak that is tempered by genuine caring for others that is captured by the state motto, “Freedom and Unity.” Vermont is an amazing state, but we can be better, improving the quality of life for our citizens while being better stewards of the land.
I’d appreciate your support on Aug. 9.