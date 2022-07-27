With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next two weeks.Chris Winters, Democratic candidate for secretary of state
Qualifications: I have been deputy secretary of state to Jim Condos for the last seven years. For the last 25 years, I worked my way up from a junior attorney to director of the agency’s largest division, the Office of Professional Regulation, and then deputy, where I now oversee all aspects of the office, including elections, professional regulation, business registration and archives. I also oversee HR, IT, the budget and legislative agenda. I am the acting secretary when Secretary Condos is not available. I have a track record of results, including implementing a vote-by-mail system in the last general election under extremely difficult conditions, leading to record voter turnout in the middle of a pandemic. I am proud of my work and am endorsed by the last two secretaries of state, Jim Condos and Deb Markowitz. I am the only candidate who can hit the ground running and will be ready to lead on Day One.
Issues and challenges: Democracy is under attack. Election integrity is being shaken through mis- and dis-information. I watched in horror on January 6 and have been on the receiving end of death threats encouraged by election deniers. I know there are no shortcuts to saving democracy. It’s a battle we have to wage daily, on many fronts. We can defend through: cybersecurity, good laws, and through civic engagement, civil discourse, media literacy. This work won’t be defined by one victory, one defeat, one election or one bill. It is rooted in the sustained, informed engagement of citizens and leaders committed to lifting every voice, protecting every vote and holding our elected leaders accountable. We held the line in Vermont, and pushed back. I will use my experience to stay in this fight and stand up to the attacks, threats, intimidation and misinformation. That’s my commitment to the voters of Vermont.
Vermont traditions: We are incredibly fortunate to have the voting access, civil discourse, and direct access to our government that we have here in Vermont. As Deputy Secretary, I have been advocating for and working to preserve these principles. As Secretary of State, you can count on me to continue to fight for these ideals, uphold our successes, and build on them with fresh ideas.