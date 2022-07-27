With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next two weeks.
Ericka Redic, Republican candidate for U.S. House
Qualifications: I have a demonstrated track record of helping small businesses and individuals succeed and achieve their goals.
Whether it’s through my accounting practice or mentoring women in recovery from substance abuse, I have the experience to help restore integrity, accountability and transparency to Washington. With our economy in shambles, record inflation, and supply chain issues, America needs representatives in Congress with practical, real world knowledge about how to get us out of this mess.
Issues and challenges: Reasserting America’s energy independence — making sure we have inexpensive, safe and clean energy.
Secure our southern border and stop the flow of fentanyl that killed over 100,000 Americans last year. We must stop the horrors being committed to women, children and men being trafficked by coyotes and mules.
Through the rise in crime we are seeing the human cost of broken families, childhood trauma, and addiction. We must promote a culture of life and cultivate mentorship by adults in the community with kids who need them. This is why my husband and I volunteer for Catalyst Collective and encourage everyone we know to go through the PurposePro.org.
Vermont traditions: Farming, hunting, defending liberty.