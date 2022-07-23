With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next three weeks.Gerald Malloy, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate
Qualifications: Forty-two years of service; unmatched experience, leadership, and performance, all relative to being a United States Senator: West Point, 22 years active duty in leadership positions, 20 NATO partners/allies/nuclear surety/combat operations/NYC 9/11 JFO; five years of U.S. government service and leadership including 20 presidential disaster declarations working with federal, state, local, and law enforcement organizations; and an MBA with 11-plus years of business success in the highly competitive D.C. area leading major projects and programs to provide services to U.S. government organizations. My business success is based on building relationships and engaging, listening, and developing value solutions for government and military customers. I am a dad and husband with four children, including three teenagers currently in Vermont schools. I served over two decades under the exact same oath a senator does, well and faithfully under the Constitution of the United States.
Issues or challenges: Abiding by the Constitution; promoting economic prosperity; and ensuring defense, security, and order: initiatives under each including only Congress making laws, not overspending, removing industry barriers to regain energy independence, promoting business investment/implementing sanctions against countries to grow well-paying jobs, fully supporting our law enforcement community, sanctions and a wall to curb the Fentanyl crisis that is killing 100,000 Americans, developing and implementing sound foreign policy based on actual experience, supporting actions to ensure food independence and the development of viable future energy/climate/emissions/environmental plans and capabilities.
Traditions: I love Vermont and I love the United States of America. Vermont had over 100 years straight of only Republican senators before Senator Leahy became the only Democrat U.S. Senator ever from Vermont. It is no secret that Vermont has changed dramatically in the past 48 years. It is now time to return to the tradition of Republican leadership for Vermont in the U.S. Senate for a better future for Vermont. I am deeply concerned for the future of Vermont and the United States as we are clearly on a path away from Vermont and American values and protecting Constitutional rights, away from promoting the opportunity for economic prosperity for every Vermonter and every American, and away from ensuring the defense, security, and order of Vermont and the United States. I will fight to return to these Vermont and American values and traditions. Installing a nearly 76-year-old far left freshman Democrat senator that wants to take away Constitutional rights from Vermonters and has almost nothing to show for 15 years as Vermont’s sole Representative is NOT what Vermont or the United States needs right now. Vermont and the United States need leadership, experience, and performance — exactly what I offer. It is time for the pendulum to swing back; change for a better future for Vermont. May God Bless America; may the 14th Star shine bright.