John Odum, Democratic candidate for secretary of state
Qualifications: I’m grateful for the opportunity to make my case to be the next secretary of state.
As a long-serving city clerk in Montpelier, I — as do all clerks — perform many of the functions at the local level that the secretary of state does at the state. Elections, local licensing, and town archives are all responsibilities we perform at the neighbor-to-neighbor level. That’s a perspective and an approach I’d bring to the secretary’s office.
In terms of election security — especially cybersecurity — I have credentials that would set me apart from secretaries of state across the country. I am a Certified Ethical Hacker and Certified Network Defense Architect and have been recognized nationally as an elections cybersecurity expert. I know how hackers think and what they do, so I don’t need to depend on consultants or vendors with their own interests to tell me. It’s why I serve on the advisory board of the University of Chicago’s Cyber Policy Initiative along with other election administrators and Homeland Security officials.
Issues and challenges: As far as three most important issues that the secretary of state should tackle, the first and foremost is election security. I’ve proposed a comprehensive plan that moves us away from the unreliable third-party vendors that are currently managing our voter rolls and moving to more secure “open source” systems. I’ll make dedicated networks and computers for town clerks to run elections on (so we’re not doing it on the same computers we check our email or Facebook on).
We’ve done quite well under typical standards of cybersecurity, but it’s time to take it to a higher level as the threats increase. I’m the candidate that can do that.
But we can’t stop with technical fixes. Creating standards for voting machines and having more regular auditing is important. Preparing emergency plans with every clerk’s office, including training for emergencies. Also, the office can serve as a hub for information sharing on local and national disinformation campaigns.
Then there’s voter participation. I’d expand work to reach out to underserved or lower-participation populations, such as people of color, the young, and the homeless.
Concerns of anti-bias and the environmental crisis are not generally considered part of the SoS’s job — but despite that, there is a way for the office to make a real difference. Through the Office of Professional Regulation, training and professional development on these issues could be made available and encouraged. With tens of thousands of licensees around the state, such an initiative could have a transformative effect on communities statewide.
Vermont traditions: An important tradition Vermont has is its spirit of community, and the way to enhance community these days is to build a culture of inclusion. I spearheaded non-citizen voting in Montpelier, and my office would actively support those towns that would pursue this, or 16– and 17-year-old voting.
I’ve been an elected official for 10 years and I’ve learned how to stay in-touch and in-tune with my constituency. I promise to bring that experience to the office.