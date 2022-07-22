With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next three weeks.
Louis Meyers, Democratic candidate for U.S. RepresentativeI am aware that I do not have the more traditional qualifications for election to Congress. But my nearly 30 years as a physician — in both primary care and hospital medicine — have given me not only a deep understanding of our health care system, but also an appreciation for the challenges facing people in all walks of life. And helping make life-and-death decisions on a daily basis helps build the fortitude needed to make the votes in Congress which may affect millions of people.
Three important issues:1) Lack of affordable housing.
This is an issue that affects every state in the country, and it is primarily due to lack of supply. What is needed is a Marshall Plan for the United States — federal grants to the states to help subsidize the building of truly affordable homes.
2) Health care costs
We need to initiate antitrust suits against the huge private equity companies and other monopolies which have consolidated outsize market share in hospitals, nursing homes, and community medicine. And we need to provide better support to independent hospitals and medical practices, which provide better care at lower prices. A national health insurance plan would provide security for patients and clarity for providers.
3) Our country is more divided now than anytime since the Civil War. We need to begin building back trust in each other. One way is to begin passing legislation which actually helps improve people’s lives — especially if the legislation largely steers clear of the culture wars. We need to trust that our major institutions in government can function well and that they are fair to all.
Vermont traditionsI did not grow up in Vermont, but one event several years ago highlights for me what I love about our state. It was a very cold and blizzardy night in February and in our Emergency Room at Rutland Regional Medical Center was a seven-year-old girl who was critically ill and needed to be transported to the University of Vermont’s medical center. The helicopters were unable to fly due to weather, so the ground ambulance began its journey northward up a very snowy and windblown Rte. 7. The state police dispatcher sent the word out to towns along the way, and every town sent its plows out to clear the road and enable safe and unimpeded passage for this little girl.
Vermonters care about each other.