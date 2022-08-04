With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State?
Myers Mermel, Republican candidate for U.S. SenateQualifications: I have never held office. I am a husband, father, businessman and Christian — a new kind of conservative running for the U.S. Senate. From my 4th great-grandfather who fought alongside the Green Mountain Boys, to my own graduation from UVM in 1984, and my home purchase in Manchester in 2015, I have deep roots in Vermont. I am running to be the voice of low- and moderate-income Vermonters who have had no voice in our government. Our government is punishing us with runaway inflation and high prices of food, heating fuel, and gasoline. I will fight to stop that, and I am the only businessman in my race with the qualifications to make that happen. My Republican opponents are a woke prosecutor and a 20-year government lobbyist, neither of whom can address the most pressing issues to Vermonters today: Inflation, the Economy, and Violent Crime.
I am a businessman who can fight against the Biden Administration and the Swamp to conquer issues like inflation, our recession and crime. I will cut wasteful spending, cut taxes, remove price controls, restore energy independence, and compel the Federal Reserve to sell assets. Finally, I will require the resignation or termination of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who has admitted her lack of leadership and actions have led to runaway inflation. I have a 35-year career in finance and banking. I have employed over hundreds of people, and I have overseen the relocation of over 300,000 high-paying jobs over my career (nearly half the population of Vermont!). I want to bring high paying jobs to Vermont and create opportunities for our children and grandchildren to stay and work here. I also have extensive experience with the stock and bond markets, affordable housing, zoning, and investments.
Issues and challenges:• Bring back energy independence and $2 gasoline. Stop crushing inflation, wasteful spending, and the high cost of food and heating fuel.
• Stop violent crime – by fully enforcing existing laws, ending the two systems of justice, providing more funding for the police and fully backing the Blue. Prosecutors who ignore the safety of the public or who are actively trying to “dismantle” law enforcement need to be forced out.
• Force down prices on prescription drugs finally – without delay.
Vermont traditions: I want to see Vermont return to its place as the peacemaker among the States as it was under Sen. George Aiken. We cannot rely on our national leaders to bring peace; we must create peace ourselves with our neighbors and fellow citizens. In addition to my degree from UVM, I hold a Master in American History from Columbia University (M.A.), and a Master in Theology from Yale University (MDiv.). My education in history and theology has led me over the past decade to build a business which has been responsible for bringing hundreds of millions of dollars to houses of worship, and the communities they serve by extension, through the sale of unused property. With God’s help, I will be a voice of common-sense Yankee conservatism.