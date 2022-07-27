With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next two weeks.Nader Hashim, Democratic candidate for State Senate, Windham County
Qualifications: My qualifications come from my breadth of experience. I have previously served as a state trooper in Windham County, where I have traveled to every town and directly seen the needs of marginalized Vermonters. I was able to successfully transfer my experiences from my former profession and pass legislation that addressed numerous issues ranging from criminal justice reform, opioid addiction, and mental health issues.
As the only candidate with legislative experience, I will be able to return to legislating without the steep learning curve. Both of my previous experiences have also provided me with the ability to remain calm under pressure; as a state legislator at the start of the COVID pandemic, I spent the majority of my time helping Vermonters access the resources they need as we entered an extremely challenging time.
Presently, I work in a law firm in Brattleboro where my focus is on civil rights. At a time when our democracy is at risk, it is vital that we have legislators who have an understanding of constitutional law.
I am also currently the Bright Leadership Institute’s assistant director, a non-profit that trains BIPOC and LGBTQ people to run for office. Throughout my experiences in my professions, I have seen how different demographics are disenfranchised. It is important that we take social and racial equity into consideration when examining all sectors of government.
Issues and challenges:
1. Housing — We are in a housing crisis throughout our country. We find ourselves in the current predicament because Vermont has not invested enough in its housing inventory over multiple decades.
The Legislature must collaborate with cities and towns to build out infrastructure for housing using the remaining ARPA funds. Additionally, the state has seen increased revenue, above the Joint Fiscal Office’s projections, and some of these funds should be used to build housing infrastructure. Act 250 must also be revisited in order to make it easier to develop housing in village centers.
2. Protecting democracy and civil liberties — The insurrection on January 6 was a wakeup call for many Americans. It was a reminder that democracy is not invincible.
The threat of having our democracy irreparably damaged continues to loom over our country. We must ensure that peaceful transitions of power continue to occur, that people have access to the ballot, and civil rights are protected.
3. Climate change — Climate change is the greatest existential threat we face as a species. Vermont’s largest contributor to carbon emissions comes from gas-operated vehicles. We must increase electric vehicle incentives for both new and used EVs, build out more EV infrastructure, and also more public transportation infrastructure.
Vermont traditions: Freedom and unity. In Vermont, we can be free to be who we are, and live our lives peacefully without fear of reprisal. We can also be free to have various and dynamic political and philosophical views. Yet, regardless of our differences in opinion, we can still be unified and treat our neighbors with respect and compassion. Our state motto represents the deeper philosophical and moral traditions we must preserve.