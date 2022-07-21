With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next three weeks.
Rick Morton, Republican candidate for State Senate, Windham CountyBuyers’ remorse. A lot of people who voted for our president are experiencing it now. Name an issue and this administration is dropping the ball: Inflation, boarder security, energy policy, education priorities, Afghan extraction, on and on it goes. These are national issues impacting Vermont citizens at the gas pump, the grocery store, the schoolhouse, and our workplaces. The majority party in D.C. wants to federalize elections, pack the Supreme Court, and provide amnesty for millions of immigrants. While most are fine people, they came here illegally.
In Vermont, our politicians are more rational than DC politicians, right? Well, not so fast. In this past session we had a run-a-way legislature. Where did legislative leaders in Montpelier get these ideas? “Mystery” taxation on energy, Clean Heat Standard’s unelected board transforming Vermont’s home heating industry, a proposed registry of home repair specialists, an attempt at registration of all rented housing, decriminalizing prostitution (Burlington), a charter change (Brattleboro) allowing 16- and 17-year olds to vote and hold office.
One of the more egregious outcomes from this last session was passing Proposition 5 (Article 22) to amend Article 1 of the Vermont Constitution for the first time since 1876. It is totally not needed, vague and dangerous. Article 22 doesn’t mention women, or any age limit. Could it actually lead to more third trimester abortions? Or lead to a health care worker shortage as workers leave Vermont or the healthcare field due to the elimination of conscience exceptions? Or could it lead to parents and family being excluded from life changing adult decisions being made by children under the influence of non-family? It would stop future legislatures from correcting these serious flaws. I will vote No on Article 22 and hope other voters will join me in doing so.
If Windham voters are dissatisfied with our country’s direction and our state legislature, here is an alternative: Change the party balance in Montpelier. With broad voter support, I can help do that.
My four legislative goals are: Free the Slaves (trafficking issues), Unleash Creativity, Protect the Vulnerable, Secure the Vote (election integrity, photo ID, only adults vote).
Philosophically, I oppose building more tax shelters onto our legislative house or putting another coat of legislative paint on our regulatory structures. I will resist the rush to legislate a top-down mandated solution for every perceived societal flaw. I would hope our children would be free to fulfill their God given potential with the least possible government interference or hindrance. Therefore, I will work to see that Vermont is fiscally responsible and not expand “innocuous” registration initiatives to require more red tape and more regulations, resulting in less freedom to innovate or live our lives as we choose.
I offer Windham voters a heart of compassion as an ordained chaplain at a nearby assisted living facility, a strong banking background, and an “outside the echo chamber” point of view. Not sure? Call 802-257-2780 or email morton4vtsenate22@comcast.net. I do small in-home visits too.