With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next three weeks.
Rory Thibault, Democratic candidate for Vermont Attorney GeneralQualifications: The right experience for this moment and priorities that are rooted in Vermont’s values.
As an Army Judge Advocate (JAG) and the state’s attorney for Washington County, I have learned the value of leading from the front and taking a proactive approach to legal challenges — whether advocating from the floor of the courtroom or on the frontlines of policy debate in Statehouse committee rooms. My professional career has been centered on public service and time in court.
My perspective is also informed by living in the rural community of Cabot with my wife, Johanna, and sons, River and Cody. My wife, Johanna, is co-owner of Harry’s Hardware in Cabot, and I serve on the school board as chair.
Between life in Cabot and my role as state’s attorney, I see firsthand the impacts of a high cost of living, uneven access to healthcare, and inequity in the education system — and how the legal system can help (or impair) Vermonters.
Issues or challenges: First, defending democracy and fundamental rights. The overturn of Roe v. Wade signals a paradigm shift — for over a generation we have relied on the Supreme Court to expand and protect rights.
Now, we must instead defend Vermont’s values against a hostile federal judiciary.
As attorney general I will zealously defend reproductive liberties and abortion access — for Vermonters and others seeking access here — and commit to do the same for the rights of LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC persons — the next targets of a radicalized Supreme Court.
Second, as the next attorney general I will help build a 21st century criminal justice system.
This starts with holding police accountable and re-establishing trust in the profession, reforming drug laws and boosting harm reduction strategies, and implementing law enforcement strategies to combat gun violence.
I bring the expertise to implement reform consistent with Vermont’s commitment to restorative practices, reduced incarceration, and processes that are trauma informed and victim centered.
Third, Vermont has set ambitious climate and greenhouse gas emission goals — however, legal and administrative barriers stand in the way of the urgent work that needs to be done. It remains overly complicated to build green energy capacity in Vermont, and we are well behind our neighboring states when it comes to making electric vehicle ownership easy. We must commit to reform, and to meaningful enforcement of clean water standards.
Traditions: Vermont needs to reinforce its traditions of democratic governance, common sense, and ensure truth and integrity remain our most celebrated virtues.
It is a difficult time for many to have faith in government — we must counter that pessimism through transparency, participation, and community. Through town meeting, local gatherings, and strong community schools we need to focus on connecting friends and neighbors.
Vermont’s greatest asset is its people, and we need an attorney general who understands that.