With the Aug. 9 primaries fast approaching, Vermont News & Media sent a questionnaire out to candidates with three questions: 1) What qualifications make you the best candidate for this office? 2) What are the three most important issues or challenges going forward and how would you address them? and 3) What Vermont traditions do we need to preserve in the Green Mountain State? Their responses will be published over the next three weeks.
Wendy Harrison, Democratic candidate for Windham Senate
Qualifications: Thirty-plus years of work experience in local and regional government in Vermont, Florida and Pennsylvania, with a track record of inclusion and effective action.
Town Manager for Rockingham/Bellows Falls (2018-2020); Interim Town Administrator for the Town of Vernon (2020-2021) and Interim City Manager for the City of Winooski (2021-2022). I enjoy the challenge of helping communities through the transition between managers and using the opportunity to improve the organization.
Elected three times to the Jupiter Town Council in Florida. Served eight years.
Chair of the SeVEDS Board (Southeast Vermont Economic Development Strategies), working with the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation to address economic challenges such as workforce development, housing, and population trends.
Member of the Vermont Transportation Board since 2017.
Member of Southeast Vermont Transit (MOOver) Board, 2015-2021.
Chair of PalmTran Service Board in Palm Beach County, Florida. (This board represents riders of a countywide bus system serving a population of more than 1.3 million people.)
Mother of two adults. Volunteer for numerous community building organizations.
Issues or challenges: The opioid crisis, housing, and economic stability. These issues are interrelated. Here’s what I’ll support to address them:
Strengthen and maintain the opioid hub-and-spoke treatment system.
Keep our promise that anyone who wants drug treatment can receive it.
Make sure that Windham County receives its fair share of the state’s $90 million investment in housing, $80 million for weatherization and $45 million for municipal energy resilience grants in next year’s budget.
Support both public and private entities in creating new housing for all segments of the market and in renovating older structures for rental and ownership.
Welcome new residents, including refugees and asylum-seekers.
Safer, walkable and bikeable communities with improved public transit to connect us to employment, education and each other while reducing our environmental impact.
I have directly relevant experience both in promoting renovation of older buildings as new housing (to increase the housing stock while keeping the historic fabric of the community) and in ensuring that new development (housing and commercial) occurs in a sustainable manner to benefit the community, not just the developer and their customers.
Traditions: We need to preserve Vermont’s non-suburban development pattern and the Vermont tradition of active civic engagement. Our traditional development pattern has concentrated population centers surrounded by rural areas, protecting them from environmentally unsustainable and socially alienating sprawl. And the work we do to address problems and seize opportunities in Vermont is characterized by direct and active involvement of people — our neighbors. These aspects of Vermont are treasures, especially in these turbulent times, and we need to protect them and nurture them.