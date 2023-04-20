ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Energy Committee is planning an electric vehicle showcase in Bellows Falls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Earth Day, Apr. 22, at Hetty Green Park, on the corner of Church and School streets. Sunday, Apr. 23, is the rain date.
Local EV owners are invited to bring their cars, and two local EV dealers will be present. There will also be some electric bikes and garden tools on display and tables with information about local environmental groups.
For more information, contact Peter Bergstrom at rockinghamvtenergy@gmail.com or 802-444-1860.