BRATTLEBORO — Elizabeth R. Wohl rejoined the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC. Elizabeth will practice Health Law from the firm’s Brattleboro office.
Wohl returns to DRM after having served for four years as general counsel and chief compliance officer for the Brattleboro Retreat. In her role at the Retreat, Wohl served as a senior member of the executive leadership team, advised the Board of Trustees, supervised and directed several outside law firms, led labor negotiations with the hospital’s union and provided support to other lead negotiators, and advised providers across the facility in a wide range of health law matters.
Wohl’s experience will allow DRM’s Health Law Practice Group to expand upon and support the work of attorneys serving the legal needs of the region’s many health care providers. Wohl’s practice will focus on providing strategic, customized, and practical advice to hospitals, nursing homes, residential care facilities, home health and hospice, federally qualified health centers, and physician practices, among others.
“We are very pleased that Elizabeth has decided to return to DRM,” said William Dodge, chair of the firm’s Regulated Entities group. “Her experience as a health care executive will prove invaluable to DRM’s health care clients.”
From 2007-2017, Wohl was an associate, and then a director at DRM. She is currently co-chair of the Vermont Bar Association’s Health Law Section, and the president of the Board of Directors for the New England Center for Circus Arts. Before joining DRM in 2007, Wohl clerked for the Honorable Marilyn S. Skoglund at the Vermont Supreme Court and the Honorable William F. Downes in the Federal District of Wyoming.