Brattleboro Area Hospice announced that Ellen Smith has joined the organization as part-time Development Director.
Smith has over 20 years in the field of fund development, most recently as the vice president for institutional advancement at Landmark College, where she helped lead two major campaigns while consistently increasing Annual Fund support. Prior to Landmark College, Smith worked for Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where she led the development and marketing division as an executive director and director. While at BMH, Smith launched and successfully completed two capital campaigns and exceeded the hospital’s Annual Fund goals.
In addition to her role at Landmark College, Smith was an adjunct faculty member at the School for International Training (SIT) teaching fundraising and grant writing and served community organizations including Holton Home, Groundworks Collaborative and the Brattleboro Sunrise Rotary. Before her career in fund development, Smith served as a guidance counselor and psychotherapist working with adolescents and adults in Keene, N.H. Smith holds an M.A. in counseling psychology from Antioch University New England in Keene, and a B.A. in psychology from Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio.
Brattleboro Area Hospice Executive Director Susan Parris said that “Ellen has supported our mission for many years, and we are excited to now have her join our team. She has a wealth of experience and skill, as well as a heartfelt commitment to hospice, all of which will be a great asset in our work helping people at very vulnerable times in their lives.”
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a broad range of free services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. Their programs reflect the community’s values of kindness, decency, and dignity. To learn more or contact staff, call 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org.