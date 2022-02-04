Freezing rain this morning will change to a wintry mix in the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 4, 2022 @ 11:14 am
BRATTLEBORO — Elliot Street will be closed to thru traffic from Frost Street to Frost Place on Monday, Feb. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to tree removal.
Brattleboro hosted U-32 during a girls hockey match on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Children from the Putney Ski Club play games to warm up before going out on the trails at The Putney School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
A crew from Dew Construction starts demolishing the old Bellows Falls Garage on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Hinsdale hosted Farmington during a girls’ basketball game on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
*the voting will end on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.