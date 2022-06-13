BRATTLEBORO — On Tuesday, June 14, the Utilities Division will be installing a new hydrant in the area of 195 Elliot Street. The road will be closed in the area beginning at 7:30 a.m. through approximately 4 p.m. Stewart Place and Elliot Street addresses up to #186 can be accessed from the east end of Elliot Street and addresses #190 and higher can be accessed from the west end of Elliot Street.
Motorists should plan to use alternate routes during this time.
If you have questions or concerns contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255.