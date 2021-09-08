Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.