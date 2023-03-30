BRATTLEBORO — Former Brattleboro Town Manager Peter Elwell has found a new job ... interim deputy executive director for Groundworks. Elwell’s appointment is considered timely as he will assist Executive Director Josh Davis and the Groundworks team as they continue to navigate a period of significant transition coming out of the pandemic. Additionally, Davis will be taking intermittent leave over the next few months to support his family through a significant health issue.
“Personally, it's clear that I need to take some time to support my family; and we are grateful to have Peter stepping into active Groundworks staff work during this critically important time for the organization,” said Davis, who noted the substantive upcoming changes to the emergency motel program converging with Groundworks’ continued innovation to address basic needs in the community.
“In addition to his wealth of management experience, Peter brings knowledge of and commitment to Groundworks’ mission, services, and community partners.”
Elwell joined the Groundworks Board of Directors in October 2022. He will take a leave of absence from the Board during his service as a member of Groundworks’ staff.
Both Davis and Elwell emphasized that, as his title suggests, Elwell’s new role will be temporary, albeit for an as yet undetermined period of time. “I’ll serve in this role for as long as I am useful to Josh and the Groundworks team during this transitional time,” said Elwell, “and then I’ll be happy to shift back into serving on the Board.”
Regarding the staff, Elwell said he is “excited to be joining a team of people that is experienced, effective, and committed to serving and supporting people experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity, and food insecurity in our community.”
Davis said that in addition to assisting him and the Groundworks leadership team on matters related to Groundworks’ daily operations, Elwell’s work will focus primarily on planning and communications.