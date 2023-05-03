WATERBURY — An exercise of the Vermont AMBER Alert System will be conducted by the Vermont Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, May 17, between 2 and 3 p.m. The exercise will test the functionality of various components of Vermont’s AMBER Alert system. Specifically, the VT-Alert system will send messages to the thousands of subscribers, the Vermont Agency of Transportation message boards will be populated with exercise information, and VT Lottery will activate their system to message their signs, tickets and kiosks.
AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas, and then murdered.
The Emergency Alert System (EAS) will also be utilized to send test messages to TV and radio stations. As in the past, the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will not be utilized.
Note that during this exercise phone alerts will only occur for those who have signed up for VT-ALERT. Anyone who wishes to receive AMBER Alerts and BLUE Alerts in the future, including the latest up-to-date information at the time of the alert, can register for a free account by going to the website at https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert or by clicking on the link https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085617457#/signup.
For further questions about the exercise please contact Deputy Director Ronald LaFond, Vermont Intelligence Center, at Ronald.LaFond@vermont.gov.