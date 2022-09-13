BRATTLEBORO — The Southern Vermont Empty Bowls steering committee will hold an in-person Empty Bowls Dinner this fall — benefitting Foodworks, the region’s most heavily utilized food redistribution program, operated by Groundworks Collaborative.
The dinner, which has been replaced with a virtual event for the past two years, will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Landmark College in Putney.
“Empty Bowls is a fun and family-friendly evening celebrating local potters, restaurants and businesses coming together to raise vital funds for the important work we do at Foodworks,” explained Libby Bennett, Groundworks’ Director of Development & Communications.
Diners purchase a ticket to the dinner and choose a handmade bowl to keep from one of the hundreds of local potters. The menu consists of soup donated by roughly 15 area restaurants, rounded out with local bread, cheese, and apples — all donated to help stock the shelves at Foodworks, which served over 3,550 local people last year alone.
“It is a simple and delicious meal in a beautiful bowl to take home,” said Josh Davis, Groundworks’ executive director. “We love the way this event brings out so many people in our community to support not only our food distribution program but also the arts and a love of local food.”
“We are thrilled to return to an in-person dinner this year,” said the event’s co-chair, Sara Ryan. “Rather than having two seatings, we’ll be trying out one open seating — from 5 to 7 p.m. — this year.”
Organizers described the support of the community that kept this event raising the needed funds for Foodworks, even when people could not safely come together.
“Those who are unable to join us in person for the dinner can — like last year — purchase individual bowls in local storefronts,” explained event Co-Chair Beth Kiendl.
Last year’s Empty Bowls effort raised nearly $21,000 in sponsorships and bowl sales alone. This year, organizers hope to outraise years past as now, due to inflation, supply chain challenges and the increasing cost of food and fuel, Foodworks is reporting a marked increase in the need for supplemental food.
“We saw a 25 percent increase in visits to Foodworks from the first quarter of 2022 to the second quarter,” explained Foodworks’ new director, Andrew Courtney. “Inflation and gas prices are the two areas most often cited by our shoppers as pinching their budgets.”
Grocery costs are up by about 12 percent over the last year, exceeding overall inflation.
“Another point that many Foodworks shoppers bring to our attention is that their wages are not keeping up with inflation. Many of our shoppers are working multiple jobs to try to make ends meet, and it still is not enough,” said Courtney. “Our shoppers express that they are getting squeezed from all angles currently. There isn’t a lot of optimism that things will get better any time soon. That said, we are uplifted by the kind words of our shoppers letting us know how helpful Foodworks is to them.”
Foodworks reopened to in-person shopping in mid-June after two years of curbside pickup and deliveries. Patrons are again able to “shop” with the opportunity to choose their own groceries at Foodworks’ 141 Canal Street location.
Empty Bowls Dinner tickets and bowls are now on sale both in Brattleboro and Putney. Participating storefronts in Brattleboro include the Brattleboro Food Co-op, Everyone’s Books, The Kitchen Sync, The Shoe Tree and Zephyr Designs. In Putney, bowls and tickets are available at the Putney Food Co-op and the Putney General Store.
Dinner tickets can also be purchased online at www.GroundworksVT.org/EVENTS.
Adult tickets are $25 in advance and $30 when purchased at the door. Youth tickets — for ages 7-15 — are available for $15. Children 6 and under attend the dinner for free.
Each $25 bowl or ticket sold allows Foodworks to provide a family of five with supplemental food for two weeks.
“It’s such an impactful event for Foodworks,” says Bennett. “We are grateful to all who buy bowls and dinner tickets and to all of the potters, restaurants, florists, bakeries, cheese producers, sponsors, and ticket sellers, as well as to Landmark College for hosting us. Everyone comes together to make this event a success so we can continue to be there for our neighbors who come to us for help.”
For more information and information on volunteering during or before the Oct. 8 dinner, email EmptyBowlsSoVT@gmail.com or call 802-302-8302.