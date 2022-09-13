Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.