BENNINGTON — Using traditional media, the GBICS website, and social media, Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services, Inc. and partners far exceeded their $10,000 Bennington Empty Bowls: COVID Edition campaign goal, raising over $23,000 to feed families and individuals in the Bennington area.
GBICS will use the funds to buy food to distribute at its Kitchen Cupboard program throughout 2021.
“In a year when we could not gather in community to share delicious soups out of handmade ceramic bowls at our traditional Empty Bowls Soup Supper, we decided to do things the COVID way: Differently!” former GBICS director and Empty Bowls coordinator Sue Andrews said.
In a typical year, GBICS and community partners including Bennington College host an annual soup supper featuring hand-made ceramic bowls, locally made soups, and plenty of delicious bread in mid-November. The goal of the event is threefold:
• Increase awareness about the presence of food insecurity in the community,
• Raise funds for GBICS Kitchen Cupboard food distribution program, and
• Bring the community together in a creative process
In past years, Bennington Empty Bowls ticket sales alone raised over $10,000 and another $15,000 was raised by local businesses. A true community effort, donations historically range from $10 to $5,000, and 100 percent of the proceeds are used to purchase food for distribution at the Kitchen Cupboard.
Because of the COVID pandemic, social gatherings like the Empty Bowls Soup Supper with hundreds of attendees was impossible. But because there are still people in need of food, GBICS and its partners reinvented the annual event. Instead of an in-person gathering, they launched a virtual fundraising campaign with a goal of $10,000 on Nov. 1, asking folks to donate instead of buying tickets. To increase the likelihood of success, organizers asked donors to forward their request to three friends who shared their concern for those experiencing food insecurity.
As the Nov. 15 campaign end date approached, donations continued to come in the mail. When asked why they support Bennington Empty Bowls, Jane Weiss said, “Food security is a basic building block for civic health — and we all are one community.”
Thanks to the tremendous support of the Bennington Community and partners like Bennington College, Bennington Empty Bowls 2020: COVID Edition raised over $23,000 between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.