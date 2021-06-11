The Wardsboro, Windham and Londonderry energy committees are teaming up with Window Dressers, a nonprofit organization to create custom-built low-cost insulating window inserts for your home’s windows. The window inserts are volunteer-made at local community builds.
Window Dressers is a nonprofit in Maine and the idea is that ultimately there will be a “community build” to install these window inserts that help insulate homes to save on heating costs and prevent drafts.
The Wardsboro, Londonderry and Windham energy committees are currently gathering interest for local community builds. Our volunteers will begin measuring windows this summer when vaccination rates are higher and COVID rates have dropped.
The inserts will be assembled at the local builds this fall, following all public health guidance at that time. Everyone who orders inserts also participates in the community build. The number of homes taken on by the local community build is limited to about 30, so interested households should email wardsboroenergy committee@gmail.com or call 802-896-9907 as soon as possible to sign up.
The inserts are built of attractive pine frames and wrapped drum-tight with a durable plastic film to create clear views through an insulating air space. Foam weather stripping around the outer edges stops drafts and aids the insert’s tight, custom fit. The inserts are installed from the inside of windows and held in place by friction.
Depending on the efficiency of your windows and home, you could see fuel savings of up to 20 percent with inserts in place.
Pricing is based on size and finish (natural pine or white). A medium-sized 30 x 52 insert in pine costs $39 plus tax and in white costs $50 plus tax. Window Dressers offers low-income households up to 10 pine inserts at no charge.
Email wardsboroenergycommittee@gmail.com or call 802-896-9907 for more information about the program and how to sign up for inserts.