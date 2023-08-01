BRATTLEBORO — The Friends of Brooks Memorial Library are sponsoring a Garden Party fundraiser this Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the home of Sharon Myers on Meadowbrook Road.
Picture Monet’s garden. Imagine nibbling mouth-watering desserts while mingling with fascinating people. You sit near the pond and relax with a cool beverage and marvel that you are 10 minutes from downtown Brattleboro. You realize there are still plenty of people from the area you haven’t met, newcomers as well as longtime residents. Give yourself the pleasure of this interlude from the demands of your life while contributing to the local library.
Library programs supported by the fundraising effort include museum passes, the Children and Adult Summer Reading program, Sing and Dance with Robin for pre-schoolers, food for the popular Teen Nights, co-sponsoring the First Wednesday lecture series, computer access to free resources such as Kanopy, (films), and Mango and Pronunciator (language study programs), and more.
Tickets are $25, or two for $40, available at the library, or upon arrival at Sharon Myers’ home. (Follow signage on Meadowbrook Road.) Tickets include desserts, drinks, and a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a plant or gift certificate from area garden centers. (Advanced ticket purchases are appreciated. No rain date; if cancelled due to weather, advance ticket purchases will be considered a donation.)