BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center invites creators of all ages to design and build original LEGO sculptures and display them at the 15th Annual LEGO Contest & Exhibit, taking place Nov. 10 through 13, with an awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. This popular annual event is sponsored by G.S. Precision, Brattleboro Subaru, and Don Robinson Builder.
LEGO Contest & Exhibit entries must be delivered to BMAC from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday.
The online entry form must be submitted before drop-off, including a $5 entry fee. Contest guidelines and entry forms are available at brattleboromuseum.org. Participants may call BMAC at 802-257-0124, ext. 101, with any questions.
BMAC will display every entry submitted to the contest. Entries will be on display at the Museum Nov. 10-13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is pay-as-you-wish.
Prizes for creativity and craftsmanship will be awarded in seven age groups: preschool, grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, adult, and adult/child collaborations. Other prizes will be awarded at the judges’ discretion. All prizes will be announced at the Nov. 9 in-person and online ceremony (doors open at 5 p.m.). Every contestant will receive a personalized certificate of participation.
Entries from past years have included a replica of BMAC, an amusement park, a model of Brattleboro’s Harris Hill ski jump, a working slot machine, and spaceships galore.
“One thing we want to emphasize,” said BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld, “is that, although it’s a contest, no one is really focused on the competition. This is all about celebrating creativity and having fun together.”
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. BMAC is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10-4. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.