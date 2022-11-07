MONTPELIER — New waste storage infrastructure can be costly, but it is considered one of the most effective ways for farms to decrease nutrient runoff and is often a necessary investment to keep up with state water quality regulations.
The Environmental Quality Incentive Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service can help farms invest in manure management projects, in addition to less engineering-heavy projects like rotational grazing infrastructure and in-field conservation practices.
Every five years, farms are eligible for up to $450,000 in federal assistance under EQIP in every Farm Bill.
If farms think ahead and break up their most costly projects across multiple Farm Bills, they can maximize the federal and state assistance they are eligible for. The 2018 Farm Bill is coming to a close in the upcoming fiscal year.
Farmers should contact their local Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service office now to see how close they are to their EQIP cap under the 2018 Farm Bill and to apply for this final year of funding before their cap resets next year. The deadline is Nov. 18.