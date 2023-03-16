BRATTLEBORO — The multimedia arts organization Epsilon Spires, which has hosted over 200 events in downtown Brattleboro since opening in 2019, has two new additions to its board of directors: Rob Forman, who will take over as secretary, and George W. Meyers.
“I’ve frequently traveled up from Western Mass. to experience the one-of-a-kind programming, welcoming community, beautiful facilities and, of course, the breath-taking organ concerts,” said Meyers, who is based in Deerfield, Mass. Meyers has been general manager at Amherst Cinema for 13 years, where he co-curates the Bellwether Film Series, which was awarded a prestigious grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2020 and 2023.
Meyers also has served as a moderator, juror and panelist at film festivals, including Sundance, Provincetown Film Fest and the Denver Film Festival. In 2018, he co-produced the award-winning documentary film “Milford Graves Full Mantis,” which has recently been added to the Criterion Collection. Meyers can also be found at The Quarters, a thematic restaurant and bar that serves as a living museum for vintage arcade games, which he co-founded and operated in Hadley, Mass.
In addition to these projects, Meyers runs a boutique record label, spins rare 45 rpm records at DJ nights throughout the region, hosts the podcast Musicalepisode.com, and now serves on the board of Epsilon Spires. “Having been a great admirer of their work, I was honored to be asked to serve on the board,” he said. “I hope to support the innovative programming and vision that has been built and contribute to the long-term sustainability of this wonderful asset for the region.”
Forman has been a writer, curator, and facilitator in providing forums for experimental musicians and sound artists for over 30 years. This has included his imprint Sedimental, founded in 1993, the long-running Boston concert series Non-Event, and community and nonprofit programming in the Northeast and Austin, Texas, where Forman was recently located.
“As a returning resident to the area in 2019, my admiration and fascination with both the building and programming has enticed me to many events,” Forman said in a statement. As a veteran of the Italian wine industry, Forman already has loaned his skills as a sommelier to several events pairing films with unique wine selections. He said he looks forward to being of service in many ways at the organization.