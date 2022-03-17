BRATTLEBORO — At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, Epsilon Spires will screen "Aquarela," a feature-length documentary that uses footage shot on three continents to explore the evolving role that water plays in our lives and our environment.
The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring four local experts in sustainability who will examine the relationship between water and our community in a conversation on World Water Day.
"Aquarela" foregos traditional documentarian elements like narration and commentary in order to allow the "riveting footage of water" shot by director Viktor Kossakovsky to tell the story of "its spectacular power."
After the film, the panel will discuss topics such as how water shaped our local ecosystem to attract human inhabitants to this area for thousands of years and how we can continue to work on our relationship with water locally to increase our health and prosperity.
Tickets for the event are $15 each and can be purchased at epsilonspires.org.