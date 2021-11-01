WEST TOWNSHEND — Gerda’s Equine Rescue, a nonprofit horse rescue in West Townshend that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes mainly slaughterbound horses, is offering a free blanket bank to help horse owners in need of a little help this winter.
“We want to help keep horses in good, caring homes. This program is a simple way we can do just that” said Gerda Silver, President and Founder of GER. “Lots of people experience financial hardship at some point of their lives … loss of a job, unexpected home repairs, medical expenses. Horses are expensive, there’s no doubt about it and cold New England winters mean an increase in expenses; horses need a lot more hay to give them enough calories to help keep them warm in the cold. A blanket can make the world of a difference to a horse — a young horse whose winter coat hasn’t grown in thick enough yet or an older horse whose coat is thinning.”
If your horse is in need of a blanket to keep them dry and warm this winter GER wants to help. They accept donations of new and lightly used blankets and tack to use on their rescue horses. Each year, they end up with a plethora of donated blankets in varying sizes (many more than needed for the horses at the rescue) so they decided to create a blanket bank safety net program to help local horses in need.
The program has no qualifications, no hassle and no questions … just a nice warm blanket! All blankets must be picked up at the rescue in West Townshend (they are NOT able to ship blankets). Simply email them at gerdasequinerescue@gmail.com with the following information:
Your Name; Your Horses Name; What type of blanket you need (Rain Sheet or a Mid Weight Blanket); Blanket Size
They will email you back to confirm they have a blanket that fits your horses needs and will let you know that your blanket is ready to be picked up outside the front gate of GER in a bag with your name on it. That way you can pick it up whenever is convenient for you, no need for an appointment.
They do their best to help all horse owners in need, but blankets are based on availability of what size/weight they have in stock. Do you have a horse blanket to donate? They will gladly accept all clean rain sheets and mid weight blankets in all sizes in good condition with no tears or rips. Simply email gerdasequinerescue@gmail.com or call 802-874-7213 to arrange a drop off time.
Need assistance with hay this winter? The Dorset Equine Rescue in Dorset, a member of the VT Hay Bank, is accepting applications to help horse owners facing financial hardship with temporary hay and feed assistance. The application to apply and eligibility guidelines can be found on their website at: https://dorsetequinerescue.org/about-vermont-hay-bank/