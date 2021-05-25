BRATTLEBORO — Estey Organ Museum will open for the season on Saturday, May 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Except for a few sessions in fall 2020, the museum has been closed due to the pandemic; Trustees and docents are excited to welcome visitors back to see – and play! – our beautiful instruments, most of them handcrafted in Brattleboro between 1850 and 1960. In addition, visitors will be able to view a new orientation video, created by EOM President Dennis Waring and project consultant Sally Seymour.
During the time that the world emerges from the pandemic, the museum will continue to encourage the use of masks and physical distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available. For now, the museum will only be open Saturday afternoons; later in the season, Sunday hours (2 to 4 p.m.) may be added. Consult the museum home page for updates (https://www.esteyorganmuseum.org/) as public health conditions change.
If you are not able to visit during regular open hours, special arrangements may be made with advance notice; check for details at https://www.esteyorganmuseum.org/about-eom/visit-us/.
Museum members visit free; other adults are asked to contribute $5. Please allow 30 minutes for your visit – there is a lot to see! The Museum is located at 108 Birge Street, off Canal Street, and free parking is available during weekend open hours. Questions? Write to the dedicated volunteer staff at info@ esteyorganmuseum.org.