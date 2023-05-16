BRATTLEBORO — The Estey Organ Museum, located at 108 Birge Street rear (off Canal Street), will be open for its 21st season on Saturday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. May 20 through Oct. 14. Admission is free to members and $5 for non-members. As part of its mission to collect, preserve, and interpret the physical and cultural heritage of the Estey Organ Company, which operated from 1846 to 1960 as one of the world’s largest organ manufacturers, the museum boasts in its main Engine House 20 instruments dating as far back as the mid-1800s.
Museum volunteers also periodically offer organs and organ parts to re-home.
Estey is unique in that anyone who comes to visit is turned into an instant musician. Unlike most museums, guests are urged to sit down and play to make the reed and pipe organs come alive again.
Visitors even have the opportunity of walking through a pipe organ to see how the mechanism works.
Besides the organs, the museum has a significant collection of music sheets, instructional books for amateur organists, catalogs, trade cards, advertising materials published by the company and photographs of the buildings and workforce.
Those unable to visit during regular hours should contact info@esteyorganmuseum.org. If you are able to give at least two weeks’ notice, a volunteer host will most likely be able to meet with you.
For more information on the Museum and Estey Organ Company, visit www.esteyorganmuseum.org or contact info@esteyorganmuseum.org.