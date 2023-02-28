BRATTLEBORO — Do you like to sing? Did you know that singing provides many benefits for senior citizens? Ongoing research has shown that regular singing can lift your spirits, relieve stress, increase your immunity and provide a workout for your brain and lungs. The Estey Organ Museum will provide creative singing and musical history experiences, as well as bring the many benefits of singing for seniors in Windham County starting this May for seven weeks of fun-filled musical classes. No singing experience required and the program is free for older adults aged 60-plus.
A Creative Aging Grant from the Vermont Arts Council was awarded to the Estey Organ Museum to support older adults in discovering singing, and performing Tin Pan Alley songs through a collaboration of the Estey Organ Museum and Susan Rosano, a Vermont Master Teaching Artist. Rosano has trained with Lifetime Arts of Vermont to design creative aging programs that include skill based instructional lessons and intentional social engagement opportunities. She will be working in cooperation with Dennis Waring, PhD, ethnomusicologist, musician, master teaching artist and president of the Estey Organ Museum’s Board of Trustees. Creative Aging grants support skill-based instruction alongside opportunities for social engagement and community building in and through the arts for older adults in Vermont.
The activities of “The Tin Pan Alley Senior Sing-Along” will be supporting seniors to sing songs from the Tin Pan Alley era within a group. Senior singers will be accompanied by The Green Mountain Strummers ukulele group and an organist accompanying them on one of the organs in the Estey Organ Museum. During these activities, seniors will discover the historical value of the songs, the instruments being played and enjoy weekly socializing with coffee, tea and refreshments at the Estey Organ Museum.
The first six sessions will be about learning, singing and discovery. The seventh session will be a culminating concert with program participants singing the songs they learned in the program. All sessions will be at the Estey Organ Museum starting on Wednesday, May 17, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm, with a half hour of socializing from 2:30 to 3 p.m. The class meets each following Wednesday at the same time for the remaining five weeks. The concert will take place at the Estey Organ Museum in Brattleboro on Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m.
To sign up for the program, contact Susan Rosano at 802-254-6201 or srosano754@gmail.com.