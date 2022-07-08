BRATTLEBORO — Estey Organ Museum will host an old-fashioned Hymn Sing to celebrate the museum’s 20th anniversary, at the 108 Birge St. location, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Organist Gavin Klein will accompany singers on reed and pipe organs manufactured by the Estey Organ Company between 1850 and 1960. Klein is no stranger to the Brattleboro area, having offered a well-attended recital on the Estey pipe organ, Opus 300, at Epsilon Spires in January 2020. Also, Klein, a recent high school graduate, was the featured speaker at the museum’s Annual Meeting in September 2021.
The museum is accessible and parking is free. As part of its mission to collect, preserve and interpret the physical and cultural heritage of the Estey Organ Company, the museum boasts in its main Engine House 20 beautifully-crafted instruments dating as far back as the mid-1800s.
The museum is open on Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. through October 15; the trustees encourage 30 minutes for your visit. Admission is $5 for non-members; members and children under 13 can visit for free.
All are welcome to the Hymn Sing. A $5 donation is requested to support the museum. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. For more information visit esteyorganmuseum.org.