BRATTLEBORO — Local resident Isaac Evans-Frantz is holding a special event on Tuesday, April 26, to kick off his U.S. Senate campaign. Evans-Frantz plans to run in the upcoming Democratic primary for the seat that will be left vacant once U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., retires at the end of his current term.
"Come meet Isaac and hear of his national leadership for more than 20 years for public health, Vermont voting rights and the world-wide peace movement," states a news release from his campaign. "He helped win difficult Congressional votes for global Covid relief and for an end to unconstitutional U.S. support of the war on Yemen. A native and resident of Brattleboro, he's organized and won legislation that promotes democracy, human rights and social justice."
The campaign kick-off will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in front of the Brattleboro Post Office, 204 Main Street. There will be live music.
For more information visit http://www.isaacforvermont.com.