DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will hold their next Senior Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Evening Star Grange.
Take-out meals will be available throughout the event, and in-house meals will be served starting at noon. Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138. Callers should leave a name, telephone number, the number of meals needed and whether they would like to take out or eat in.
The menu will include Red Flannel (Corned beef) hash, cole slaw, and carrot cake and creamed cheese frosting for dessert. A vegetarian hash made with a plant-based hamburger will also be available. A donation of $3 for seniors 60 and above and $4 for the younger set is suggested.