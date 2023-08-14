DUMMERSTON — The Evening Star Grange will hold its annual Peach Shortcake Supper, featuring homemade biscuits with fresh peaches and real whipped cream from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 19.
The menu will include baked ham, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, Harvard beets and summer squash. Reservations are strongly suggested and can be had by calling the Grange Hall at 802-254-1138 and leaving a name, telephone number, meals requested, and if meals will be eaten in-house or by take-out. The cost of the meal is $15 for adults, $7 for children between 5 and 12 years of age, and children 4 and under are free.
For questions, leave a message at the Grange and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.