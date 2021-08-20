DUMMERSTON CENTER — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their fourth Wednesday luncheon on August 25, with take-outs available at 11:30 a.m. and in-house service at noon.
Reservations are requested and should be called in to the Grange by Tuesday afternoon if possible, so we know how much food to prepare.
Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number and if you want a regular meal or a vegetarian. The menu includes ham, potato salad, mac and cheese and corn on the cob, with peach cobbler for dessert. Masks are being recommended, but are not mandated. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for younger folk is suggested.