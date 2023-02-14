DUMMERSTON — The Evening Star Grange in Dummerston will present the 4th Wednesday Senior Lunch on Feb. 22 at the meeting hall at 1008 East West Road in Dummerston Center.
In-house seating will be available at noon, with take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave a name, phone number, the number of meals, whether they are regular or vegetarian, and eating in or take-out specification. This week's meal will include meat or veggie lasagna, green salad, garlic bread and bread pudding for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for those 59 and younger is required.