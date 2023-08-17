DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their 4th Wednesday Senior Lunch at the Grange Hall in Dummerston Center, with take-outs available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and house meals served at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made by calling 802-254-1138 anytime and leaving a name, telephone number and the number of meals requested, also whether lunch will be eaten on site to taken home. The menu this week will be meatloaf or a vegetarian meatloaf, mashed potato and gravy, fresh string beans with bread pudding with chocolate sauce for dessert.
A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for those 59 and younger is suggested. These meals are open to everyone.