DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their 4th Wednesday Senior Luncheon on Wednesday, July 27, with take-out lunches ready for pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and eat-in meal at noon. The menu for this week will be Chicken a la King over rice with vegetable quiche as the vegetarian option; marinated carrots and bread pudding for dessert.
Reservations are requested and can be made anytime by calling 802-254-1138 and leaving your name, phone number, the number of meals you want, whether you are eating in or taking out, and whether you want the vegetarian option. Reserve by Tuesday evening if at all possible so organizers can make enough food. Late reservations or no reservations may have to wait if numbers are close to what food has been prepared. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for the younger folk is suggested.