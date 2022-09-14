BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Public Library is offering a variety of programs in the coming weeks, including ancestry research, Tai Chi, and a book discussion on “The Most Costly Journey.”
Starting on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wayne Blanchard will host the first of weekly in-person meetings at the library to help people explore their family history.
The fall can be a great time to do some genealogy. One of the best free resources is the FamilySearch.org website. Bring a laptop computer or a tablet to do some hands-on research. Library computers are also available for those who might need one.
This meeting will focus on FamilySearch because it is free and available both in the library and at home. The shared family tree is a collaborative effort like Wikipedia, and it can be very helpful to see what others have added to your family. Although there is the possibility of errors, many users add documents to back up the information they have put in the tree, which are particularly helpful in doing research. Everyone is welcome, from those who are just getting started to expert family historians.
These meetings are free and open to the public.
Tai Chi/Qi Gong
A Tai Chi/Qi Gong group will begin meeting on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. in the Top Floor Meeting Room at the library. A second meeting will follow the next Friday at the same time and place. The number of subsequent sessions will be based on attendance and interest. There is no fee for these meetings. No special equipment or clothing is required.
Qi gong means “healthy breath cultivation” in Chinese. It is an ancient Taoist exercise system of moderate strenuousness that emphasizes relaxation, balance, body awareness, and breathing. Both beginners and those with experience are welcome. The group will focus on parts of the version of tai chi developed by Cheng Man-ch'ing, as well as other qi gong exercises.
If interested, contact John at johnrbo@sover.net, call 802-869-2961, or come to the first group on Sept. 23.
'The Most Costly Journey'
Pick up a free copy of “The Most Costly Journey” at the Rockingham Library. And open your eyes to the lives of migrant dairy farmworkers in Vermont as they cross the southern border, struggle with English, adapt to winter, grow gardens, raise children, and deal with health crises and work long hours.
“The Most Costly Journey” tells the stories of 19 migrant workers in their own words. Illustrated by New England cartoonists, each short chapter describes life as an immigrant farmworker.
On Oct. 6 at 6 p.m., the library will host a panel discussion about this book with Julia Doucet, a nurse who serves the healthcare needs of migrant workers, and Andy Kovolos, the archivist of the Vermont Folklife Center, who guided the interview process from which this book evolved. Those who can’t attend this program in person may go to this zoom link on Oct. 6 at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83284494764.
A related photo-audio exhibit “The Gilded Cage” is currently on display at the library. The photos and audio clips reveal a portrait of Vermont dairy farmworkers and their migrant workers, who they are and what they hope for.
The distribution of 75 copies of “The Most Costly Journey” and the panel discussion are sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council www.vermonthumanities.org “The Guilded Cage” photo-audio exhibit is on loan from the Vermont Folklife Center www.vermontfolklifecenter.org.
For more information about these and other programs, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St.