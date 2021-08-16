BENNINGTON — A parade, historical re-enactments and other festivities once again marked Bennington Battle Day after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The events were held during the weekend ahead of Monday, a Vermont state holiday on the anniversary of the Revolutionary War victory over the British at the Battle of Bennington.
The 1777 battle was fought just over the border in New York when soldiers fighting for the British marched toward Bennington in an attempt to seize weapons stored there.
Vermont state government offices were closed on Monday.