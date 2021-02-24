The Everyone Eats program benefits our communities in several ways. It financially supports area restaurants and their employees, as well as area farmers and other food producers, and we get to eat nutritious meals!
In Newfane, the program gives out free meals every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in front of the Newfane Congregational Church, 11 Church St. Anyone who has been negatively impacted by COVID is eligible, and there are omnivore, gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options available.
Meals are given out on a first come, first served basis. Delivery is available for the homebound and folks unable to make the drop off time. Sign up is required for delivery (info is confidential) at https://forms.gle/V1svDjZhJgdwXTfH6 or find the link at the West River Valley Mutual Aid webpage.
If you have any questions or need to call for delivery, contact Jeryl at 802-348-7173. If leaving a message, leave your name and phone number.
Additionally, residents of West River communities are also welcome to pick up meals in Brattleboro, Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the CF Church parking lot on Flat Street (between Dunklee’s Machine Shop and the New England Youth Theater).
Meals are provided by the Everyone Eats program https://vteveryoneeats.org/
Meal distribution in Newfane is provided by West River Valley Mutual Aid volunteers: https://westrivervalleymutualaid.wordpress.com