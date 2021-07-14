NEWFANE — Beginning this Thursday and continuing through to the end of September, West River Valley Mutual Aid will resume distributing free meals in front of the Newfane Congregational Church from 5 to 6 p.m. This time, a confidential registration is required for meals to be picked up at the church, or for requesting a delivery. To register online, go to: https://westrivervalleymutualaid.wordpress.com/ and open the Everyone Eats! link. Registration can also be done by phone by calling Jeryl at 802-348-7173. Leave your name and phone number when leaving a message. To register in person, stop by the Newfane Church on Thursdays, from 5 to 6. Meals are for individual households, but can be picked up for others if they have also registered. Meat and vegetarian/vegan meals are available. Call Jeryl with any questions.
Everyone Eats! has provided a lifeline to restaurants, farmers/producers, and people throughout Brattleboro and the surrounding communities during an extended crisis. Vermont’s vaccination rate is rising, infection rates are dropping, restaurants and businesses are reopening, and the economy is recovering. We are heartened to see a decrease in the need for this program. However, for some folks the need is still current. If you or someone you know continues to be negatively impacted by COVID and needs to get meals, Everyone Eats! and WRVMA are here for you.