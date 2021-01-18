BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham Help & Helpers announced that the Vermont Everyone Eats program, which provided free restaurant to-go meals, is returning. Picking up where the program paused in December, community members can collect meals for their household and up to three other households at Parks Place Community Resource Center (44 School St, Bellows Falls) on Wednesday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m., and Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. Meals are also distributed through Our Place, the Bellows Falls Senior Center, Westminster Cares, and the Grafton Community Church. Meals are available on a first-come, first served basis.
If your ability to get food has in any way been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, you qualify to participate in the program. Taking part in this project supports the local economy by providing a source of income for restaurants that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and providing Vermont farmers and food producers an opportunity to increase sales – 10 percent of the ingredients are purchased from Vermont producers. Restaurants currently participating in the program include Jamaican Jewelz, MKT: Grafton, Moon Dog, Wunderbar, Allen Brothers and the Fullerton Inn in Chester.
“Being a part of the Everyone Eats program has been truly exceptional for our senior clients,” said Teagan Kosut of the Bellows Falls Senior Center. “With food insecurities on the rise coupled with the inability to shop for groceries or eat out, this program has made a huge impact at just the right time. Through our Meals on Wheels program, we were able to deliver 80 to 100 meals to our clients on a weekly basis. Not only does this program provide meals, but it allows our seniors to stay home and stay safe, especially during such a challenging time.”
This program was made possible in 2021 with federal funds allocated by the Vermont legislature. The Springfield Family Center and Chester Helping Hands have partnered to provide VEE for Rockingham, Grafton and Athens, and Westminster as well as Springfield and Chester. For more information contact Sam at the Rockingham Free Public Library, 802-463-4270, sam@rockinghamlibrary.org, or go online to rockinghamlibrary.org.