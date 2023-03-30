WALPOLE, N.H. — The Walpole Town Library will host a talk with Mindy Cambiar, executive director of Hundred Nights, Inc. (a Keene, N.H.-based organization that provides shelter and crisis intervention services for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness), at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at the Walpole Town Hall, 34 Elm St.
Joining Cambiar will be Sara Barrett, a consultant working with nonprofits to better serve their communities. Both will present an overview of the work Hundred Nights is doing in the area, followed by a short film. There will be a Q&A session after the film. All are welcome.