WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project will host a special retreat on Forest Immersion, Mindfulness with Nature, this Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
As organizers from Manitou explain, when we tune into all of our senses in the forest, we can feel connection to our world in eye-opening ways. This practice, inspired by the Japanese shinrin-yoku, "forest bathing," or "soaking in the atmosphere of the forest" will slow us down to "tree time." Through guided invitations and a sensory-awakening meditation, participants will explore how to deeply, playfully, and easefully connect with nature using our senses and mindfulness. Find joy and relaxation through immersing oneself fully where you are, with all your heart and body. Guided by Amanda Kenyon, Landkind Guide, in the forest of Manitou, in partnership with the Southern Vermont Young Professionals.
Space is limited. Advance registration is required, at https://brattleborodevelopment.com/sovtyps/events/
The Manitou preserve is located at 300 Sunset Lake Road. For more information, visit landkindguide.com, or contact Amanda Kenyon, landkindguide@gmail.com, 802-289-0108.