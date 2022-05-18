BRATTLEBORO — Experienced Goods, the thrift shop for Brattleboro Area Hospice, will be closing the location at the Transportation Center at 77 Flat Street on Saturday, May 21, at 4 p.m. All inventory is now on sale before the closing.
In June, the store will reopen at a new location across the street to 80 Flat Street in the C.F. Church Building, right next to the current donation drop off. The new location will provide more room, free parking, and enough space to keep growing new life from old things.
All proceeds from Experienced Goods benefit the work of Brattleboro Area Hospice, which provides a range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. To learn more, call 802-257-0775 or visit www.brattleborohospice.org.