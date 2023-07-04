DUMMERSTON — Join Naturalist Patti Smith and Ecologist Daniel Dubie on Saturday, July 8, for a workshop on the ecology and botany of a dry, rich forest.
During this full-day outing at the Deer Run Nature Preserve at 940 Camp Arden Road in Dummerston, participants will explore a Dry Oak-Hickory-Hophornbeam Forest, an uncommon community type. The workshop will focus on the ecological processes that have led to the establishment of this forest and on the plants that thrive in such conditions.
The workshop is designed for all skill levels. Participants will explore the ways in which geology, hydrology, soils, geography, and historical land use have contributed to the establishment of this unusual forest. These concepts and understandings will create a foundation for future explorations of other natural communities.
The group will work together during the afternoon session to identify as many plants as possible, from the grasses to the trees. Participants will be able to build upon their own knowledge level.
Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. Reference materials will be shared with participants both prior to and during the workshop. The total hiking distance will be about 2 miles. The workshop will take place from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fee for the workshop is on a sliding scale of $25-$75.
The event is co-sponsored by the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center and the Green Mountain Conservancy. Learn more and register at www.beec.org or by calling (802) 257-5785.