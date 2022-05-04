GRAFTON — On Saturday, May 7, at 1 to 3 p.m., join Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Tyler Brown, a wildlife specialist, and Chris Bernier, a wildlife biologist, on an afternoon exploring a local and unique beaver flowage in theTurner Hill Wildlife Management Area.
The event is free with optional sliding scale donations of $10, $15 or $20.
The North American Beaver is a keystone species that experts say benefits entire ecological communities across the continent and right here in our own backyards. These charismatic rodents that nearly disappeared from the Vermont landscape, but they continue to play a pivotal role in Vermont’s ecological communities.
Registration is required. This event will happen rain or shine. The event location does not have facilities. Be prepared for off trail hiking conditions that may include uneven, muddy, wet and brushy terrain.